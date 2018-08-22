Discount hotel booking site Club 1 Hotels recently added another 50,000 hotels to its booking engine meaning there are many more options to choose from all over the world. To celebrate, Club 1 is offering a 5% discount on all hotel bookings when you use the following discount code: IF10. This code is available until 31st August 2018, so be quick.

If you’re not a member yet, you can now sign up for free here.

Club 1 Hotels

Club 1 Hotels has grown considerably in the last year with over 200,000 new discount hotels added. Additionally, the site has undergone a major upgrade and there is now an app.

And it’s not just about saving money with hotels, it is also possible to book flights with United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Etihad and Jet Airlines; as well as cruises with Costa, Carnival and Holland America Line.

Is it really cheaper? – How to save big.

Not always, but often enough. The last time we wrote about Club 1 Hotels we used the example of a 3-night stay at the 5* Rosewood Carlyle Hotel in New York:

Club 1 Hotels total (inc taxes and fees): $1,070.48

total (inc taxes and fees): Direct with Rosewood (inc taxes and fees): $1,721 – though the rate did include breakfast

(inc taxes and fees): – though the rate did include breakfast Booking.com: $1,903.88

Club 1 isn’t always going to manage to save you this kind of money, and sometimes it may not be cheaper at all. Think of it as an additional tool for saving money on your travels rather than the only site you need to check. But beware you elite loyalist—you are unlikely to receive status benefits or earn loyalty points / status credits when booking through Club 1 Hotels. Saving money vs. more points?

Guaranteed Savings?

Club 1 offers an interesting best rate guarantee. We’ve still not had the chance to try it out, but this is their offer:

“We guarantee our members the best rates every time! While we work hard to ensure we provide the best rates, there will be instances when better rates are offered elsewhere. If you do find a better rate for the same hotel, room type and rate type (refundable or non-refundable), we want to beat that rate by:

$10 per night guaranteed savings at 3-star hotels up to $40

$20 per night guaranteed savings at 4-star hotels up to $50

$25 per night guaranteed savings at 5-star hotels up to $100

Simply email the link to memberservices@club1hotels.com and we will confirm your booking the same day!

*Reservations within 7 days of arrival are excluded from our Best Rate Guarantee Policy. Best Rate Guarantee cannot be used with any other promotional offer including booking credits and discounted gift cards. “

It seems like a good offer but the devil is always in the detail when it comes to best rate guarantees.

Bottom line

Club 1 Hotels won’t always show the cheapest rate but sometimes you really can save a substantial amount, so it’s definitely worth a look. The best rate guarantee is certainly interesting and if it works as advertised (ie. hassle free!) then Club 1 would be even more compelling.

Regardless, signing up is free and only takes 60 seconds, so there’s no harm in taking a minute to add another string to your ‘travel hacking’ resources.

This article was originally published on InsideFlyer.co.uk.