Delta SkyMiles Award Sale August 2018: As Low as 10,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To and From the Northeastern United States

Redeem as few as 10,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel within the 48 contiguous United States between Tuesday, September 4, 2018 through Wednesday, October 31, 2018, when all travel must be completed…

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation at least 21 days in advance and no later than Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time. You must stay over a Friday night. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

If you would rather travel while seated in Delta Comfort+ class, you can redeem as few as 12,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel within the 48 contiguous United States.

The classes of service included in this promotion is the main economy class and Delta Premium Select cabins only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as Compass Airlines; Endeavor Air, Incorporated; ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated; GoJet Airlines, Republic Airline, and SkyWest.

Availability and Blackout Dates

Promotional pricing currently not available on the following dates between:

New York-Kennedy and New Orleans: October 4 – 8, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Savannah: October 4 – 8, 2018

New York-LaGuardia and Denver: September 4 – 8; September 20 – 24, 2018

Atlanta and Boston: October 4 – 8, 2018

Boston and Atlanta: October 4 – 9, 2018

Providence and Detroit: October 4 – 8, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Durham: October 4 – 8, 2018

Durham and New York-Kennedy: October 4 – 8, 2018

Austin and New York-Kennedy: October 12 – 16, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Austin: September 6 – 14; October 3 – 15; October 17 – 23, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Phoenix: September 30, 2018 – October 5; October 11 – 15; October 17 – 23, 2018

Phoenix and New York-Kennedy: October 2 – 8, 2018

Boston and San Francisco: October 4 – 8, 2018

San Francisco and Boston: October 3 – 9, 2018

Portland and Atlanta: October 3 – 9, 2018

Boston and Austin: September 6 – 10; October 3 – 15, 2018

Seattle and Boston: October 3 – 14, 2018

New York-LaGuardia and Nashville: October 11 – 15, 2018

Boston and Los Angeles: October 4 – 9, 2018

Los Angeles and Boston: September 4 – 8; October 3 – 12, 2018

Seattle and New York-Kennedy: September 4 – 11; October 4 – 8, 2018

Boston and Cincinnati: October 4 – 8, 2018

Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges which will cost $11.20 round-trip for Main Cabin travel and Delta Comfort+ travel within the contiguous 48 United States, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes, Transfers, and Other Terms and Conditions

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Inside Take

A typical award ticket within the 48 continuous United States used to cost 25,000 SkyMiles round-trip when award charts used to exist; so this sale is fairly reasonable — if you can take advantage of the 10,000 minimum redemption of SkyMiles…

