Delta SkyMiles Award Sale July 2018: As Low as 40,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To or From Asia

Redeem as few as 40,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States and Asia between Monday, September 10, 2018 through Monday, December 10, 2018; and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 is by when all travel must be completed…

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

If you would rather travel while seated in Delta Premium Select class, you can redeem as few as 70,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States and Asia.

The classes of service included in this promotion is the main economy class and Delta Premium Select cabins only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as Compass Airlines; Endeavor Air, Incorporated; ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated; GoJet Airlines, Shuttle America, and SkyWest.

Travel may also be on any of the following SkyTeam partner airlines: Aeroflot, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, Airlinair, Air One, Air One City Liner, Alitalia, BritAir, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, CSA Czech Airlines, KLM, and Korean Airlines; or Delta codeshare partners: Aerolíneas Argentinas; Austral Lineas Aereas dba Aerolíneas Argentinas; Aerolitoral dba Aeromexico Connect, Air One CityLiner dba Alitalia, CAIone Alitalia Express dba Alitalia, CAI Second, Aeromar, Alaska Airlines, Brit Air dba Air France, Carpatair dba Alitalia, City Jet dba Air France, GOL Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air Industries dba Horizon/Alaska Airlines, Jet Airways, KLM CityHopper, Olympic Air, Hop! dba Air France, Privilege Style, Regional CAE dba Air France, Seaborne Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, SkyWest dba Alaska Airlines, SwiftAir, Transavia Airlines, Virgin Atlantic International, Aer Lingus dba Virgin Atlantic Little Red, Virgin Australia International, Virgin Australia Limited NZ dba Virgin Australia, VLM Airlines, WestJet, and WestJet Encore.

Availability and Blackout Dates

Promotional pricing currently not available on the following dates between:

Main Cabin:

Atlanta to Beijing: September 14 – 17, 2018; September 30 – October 15, 2018; November 23 – 26, 2018; December 6 – 10, 2018

Detroit to Beijing: September 14 – 22, 2018; September 26 – October 10, 2018; December 7 – 10, 2018

Minneapolis to Beijing: September 19 – 22, 2018; September 27 – October 13, 2018; December 6 – 10, 2018

Portland to Beijing: September 15 – 18, 2018; October 3 – 18, 2018

All Markets to Shanghai: October 1 – 20, 2018; December 6 – 10, 2018

Los Angeles to Shanghai: September 27 – 30, 2018; October 25 – 28, 2018; November 1 – 4, 2018; November 15 – 19, 2018

Beijing to All Markets: September 10 – October 6, 2018

Shanghai to All Markets: September 20 – 23, 2018; October 25 – 29, 2018

Shanghai to Los Angeles: September 10 – 16, 2018; September 18 – October 2, 2018; November 9 – 13, 2018

Shanghai to Minneapolis: September 26 – October 3, 2018

Raleigh-Durham to Shanghai: October 2 – 17, 2018; November 16 – 19, 2018; December 6 – 10, 2018

Delta Premium Select:

All Markets from Shanghai: October 17 – 28, 2018

All Markets to Shanghai: October 3 – 16, 2018; October 26 – 29, 2018; November 2 – 5, 2018; November 9 – 12, 2018

Seattle or Portland to Beijing: September 13 – 17, 2018; October 1 – 21, 2018

Atlanta to Beijing: October 3 – 7, 2018; October 18 – 21, 2018

Beijing to Atlanta: November 3 – 6, 2018

Beijing to Portland or to Seattle: September 12 – 23, 2018; September 25 – October 1, 2018; October 25 – 31, 2018; November 15 – 18, 2018

Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges which will range between a cost of $35.00 and $54.00 round-trip for Main Cabin travel and Delta Premium Select travel between the contiguous 48 United States and Asia, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes, Transfers, and Other Terms and Conditions

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Inside Take

A typical award ticket between the 48 continuous United States and Asia used to cost between 70,000 and 80,000 SkyMiles round-trip when award charts used to exist; so this sale is fairly reasonable — if you can take advantage of the 40,000 minimum redemption of SkyMiles…

