You can enjoy an exclusive discount of 18 percent off of greater than 32,000 tours and activities worldwide with GetYourGuide at anytime — plus also earn a rebate of five percent in CashPoints for every purchase — when you book your tickets by Sunday, July 22, 2018…

GetYourGuide 18 Percent Discount on Tours and Activities Worldwide

…but you must be a member of the Norwegian Reward frequent flier loyalty program in order to participate in this offer.

If you are not already a member of Norwegian Reward, you can take a moment to sign up free of charge.

More About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide essentially offers a convenient way to book tickets for tours and top attractions worldwide — with benefits which include:

Greater than 32,000 activities around the world from which to choose

Free cancellation up to 24 hours before the start time of your tour or activity

No booking fees or hidden charges — and the best price is guaranteed

Skip the line at top attractions — no queuing

Mobile-friendly with instant confirmation

The discount of 18 percent is applied automatically; but you will not see it until after you click ‘Add to cart’.

Amy Riedeman — who contributes regularly to the European editions of InsideFlyer — tried out a few GetYourGuide activities in New York earlier this year and wrote about her experience in detail in this article.

What are her thoughts pertaining to her experience with GetYourGuide?

“It’s a convenient app that’s easy to use for any bookings along the way. Most of the time you can cancel your activity 24 hours beforehand and they get you the best deal as they work with a best price guarantee. “It’s very much connected and displayed with city maps, which makes it great to plan your routes and tells you when you need to be going. Not just handy to get extra CashPoints, but actually nice to use”.

Inside Take

Note that members of Norwegian Reward are not required to be passengers on a flight operated by Norwegian Air to book any of the tours or activities and access the discount, as you can even book tickets for tours and activities anywhere in the world — even in your home city.

The opportunity to save 18 percent towards tours and attractions worldwide can be potentially lucrative — and the deal is sweetened with the additional five percent rebate in CashPoints.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.