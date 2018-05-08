If you are based in Los Angeles, you may be able to enjoy a gastronomic classic of New York starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at noon Pacific Daylight Time.

As an initiative of what JetBlue Airways calls Pie in the Sky, 350 authentic pizzas from New York will be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis and delivered every day to a specific “delivery zone” in Los Angeles through Friday, May 11, 2018.

JetBlue to Deliver Authentic New York Pizza — But Only For a Limited Time

The cheese and pepperoni pizzas are from Patsy’s Pizzeria in East Harlem; and they will travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Los Angeles International Airport. The prices are not unreasonable, as you can place your order for a 16” plain cheese pizza for $12.00; or a pepperoni pizza for $15.00 — both for delivery and expected to arrive hot and fresh sometime between 7:00 and 10:00 in the evening Pacific Daylight Time. The airline will even cover the taxes, delivery fees and gratuities!

You can only order one pizza per day; and you cannot use TrueBlue points to purchase pizzas.

Launched by Pasquale Lancieri, Patsy’s Pizzeria first opened in New York in 1933 and quickly established itself as a family style, old-fashioned neighborhood restaurant — and thereby becoming a trusted authority in providing New Yorkers a taste of authentic brick-oven pizza. The pizzeria is widely credited with popularizing traditional New York-style thin crust pizza and for being the first to sell pizza by the slice.

If you want to know how — and, more importantly, how not — to eat an authentic New York pizza, just take a look at this hilarious video from Jon Stewart when he still hosted The Daily Show in 2011.

Summary

This is an interesting idea from JetBlue Airways; but unfortunately, no plans are currently in place to extend the Pie in the Sky initiative at this time once this promotion concludes…

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.