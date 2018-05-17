Pets can be great life companions who can be bright spots during what otherwise could be a dismal day — and the only expectations they have from you is to love and care for them…

Earn Mileage Plan Miles and Save $30 for Pet Care Services

…but more often than not, pets and travel do not mix well; and if you are a traveler, you will want to choose the best option for your furry companion amongst the several which are available to you. One of those options may be a pet care service.

If you are a member of the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan frequent flier loyalty program who has never opened an account with Rover and need a dog sitting service, you are in luck: you can get a discount of $30.00 off of pet care services while simultaneously earning three Mileage Plan miles per dollar spent for the first service which you book with Rover — and you will not be charged a processing fee. You will then earn one Mileage Plan mile per dollar spent for subsequent services which you book with Rover and are completed through Monday, October 1, 2018.

You are not eligible for the discount or the bonus miles if you already have an account with Rover; but you can still earn one Mileage Plan mile per dollar spent for services which you book with Rover and are completed through Monday, October 1, 2018.

The miles will be added to your Mileage Plan membership account within 90 days of the completion of your Rover service. This offer is void where prohibited.

Other terms and conditions — including those of Rover.com — apply.

Inside Take

Options are nice to have — and having peace of mind knowing that your pet is in the best of care while you are traveling can be priceless. If you are open to hiring a pet care service and want to earn Mileage Plan miles, this could be a good opportunity for you.

Source: Alaska Airlines.