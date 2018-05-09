Receive a bonus e-gift card worth 20 percent of the value of the purchase of an electronic gift card which can be redeemed at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts properties — but hurry, as this sale is only in effect from 2:00 until 5:00 in the afternoon Eastern Daylight Time today, Wednesday, May 9, 2018; and you must spend a minimum of $25.00 in order to be eligible.

Earn a 20 Percent Bonus on Fairmont Gift Card Purchases — May 9, 2018 Only

The maximum spend is $5,000.00 in either United States or Canadian currency; and the maximum eligible bonus per customer credit card is $1,000.00 — even if you spend more than $5,000.00 for electronic gift cards.

This bonus is only applicable to qualifying Fairmont electronic gift card purchases, as purchases of physical plastic gift cards are not eligible.

Multiple e-gift cards of a specified brand, of varying amounts may be purchased in a single shopping cart.

Fairmont Bonus e-Gift Cards can be redeemed toward Fairmont Hotels & Resorts properties managed charges — including accommodations, dining, spa services, leisure activities, and more.

Willow Stream Spa Bonus e-Gift Cards can be redeemed toward Willow Stream Spa services or merchandise purchased at Willow Stream Spa Boutiques.

Bonus e-Gift Cards must be accepted as issued and are not redeemable for cash. Electronic cards are not refundable, nor exchangeable for physical gift cards.

This promotion is open to Visa, MasterCard or American Express cardholders residing in all countries other than: Belarus, Burma, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Nigeria, North Korea, Philippines, Rwanda, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Other terms and conditions apply.

Inside Take

Once you purchase these electronic gift cards, you do not have to book a reservation immediately; and they give you the flexibility you need to take your time and decide where exactly you want to stay.

Also, Fairmont gift cards never expire. They can be used at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts properties worldwide; Fairmont Stores either on property or via the Internet; and at spas — including Willow Stream Spa locations.

Photograph ©2017 by Brian Cohen.