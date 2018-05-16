Redeem as few as 48,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States and Europe between Saturday, September 8, 2018 through Thursday, November 15, 2018 or between Thursday, January 10, 2019 through Friday, March 15, 2019, by when all travel must be completed…

Delta SkyMiles Award Sale May 2018: Europe For as Low as 48,000 SkyMiles

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

The class of service included in this promotion is the main economy class cabin only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as Compass Airlines; Endeavor Air, Incorporated; ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated; GoJet Airlines, Shuttle America, and SkyWest.

Travel may also be on any of the following SkyTeam partner airlines: Aeroflot, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, Airlinair, Air One, Air One City Liner, Alitalia, BritAir, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, CSA Czech Airlines, KLM, and Korean Airlines; or Delta codeshare partners: Aerolíneas Argentinas; Austral Lineas Aereas dba Aerolíneas Argentinas; Aerolitoral dba Aeromexico Connect, Air One CityLiner dba Alitalia, CAIone Alitalia Express dba Alitalia, CAI Second, Aeromar, Alaska Airlines, Brit Air dba Air France, Carpatair dba Alitalia, City Jet dba Air France, GOL Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air Industries dba Horizon/Alaska Airlines, Jet Airways, KLM CityHopper, Olympic Air, Hop! dba Air France, Privilege Style, Regional CAE dba Air France, Seaborne Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, SkyWest dba Alaska Airlines, SwiftAir, Transavia Airlines, Virgin Atlantic International, Aer Lingus dba Virgin Atlantic Little Red, Virgin Australia International, Virgin Australia Limited NZ dba Virgin Australia, VLM Airlines, WestJet, and WestJet Encore.

Availability and Blackout Dates

Promotional pricing currently not available on the following dates between:

Nice and New York-Kennedy: October 18 – 23, 2018

Salt Lake City and London-Heathrow: September 9 – 14, 2018

Atlanta and Frankfurt: September 11 – 23, 2018; October 1 – 8, 2018; October 10 – 16, 2018; January 10 – 14, 2019; February 26, 2019 – March 9, 2019

Atlanta and Madrid: September 11 – 22, 2018

Detroit and Frankfurt: September 8 – 13, 2018; September 18 – 24, 2018; October 4 – 8, 2018; November 1 – 6, 2018

Detroit and London-Heathrow: September 9 – 13, 2018

Frankfurt and Atlanta: September 26, 2018 – October 16, 2018; October 19 – 31, 2018

Frankfurt and Detroit: September 27, 2018 – October 4, 2018

Frankfurt and New York-Kennedy: September 13 – 18, 2018; September 20, 2018 – October 4, 2018; October 10 – 15, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Frankfurt: September 9 – 22, 2018; September 26, 2018 – October 1, 2018; October 7 – 14, 2018; November 1 – 5, 2018

New York-Kennedy and London-Heathrow: October 31, 2018 – November 5, 2018

New York-Kennedy and Madrid: September 8 – 23, 2018; October 9 – 13, 2018; November 1 – 10, 2018

London-Heathrow and Minneapolis: October 17 – 21, 2018

Madrid and New York-Kennedy: September 8 – 12, 2018; October 11 – 15, 2018; October 25, 2018 – November 4, 2018

Minneapolis and London-Heathrow: September 8 – 22, 2018; September 24 – 29, 2018

Atlanta and Dusseldorf: September 12 – 16, 2018; September 19 – 23, 2018

Dusseldorf and Atlanta: September 27 – October 1, 2018; October 12 – 16, 2018

Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges which will range between a cost of $45.00 and $260.00 round-trip for Main Cabin travel and Delta One travel between the contiguous 48 United States and London, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Other Terms and Conditions

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

Some routes may include one or more segments operated with single cabin aircraft featuring Main Cabin economy class service in place of Delta Comfort+. Please check the itinerary for details and class of service.

Inside Take

A typical award ticket between the 48 continuous United States and Europe used to cost 60,000 SkyMiles round-trip when award charts used to exist; so this sale is fairly reasonable — if you can take advantage of the 48,000 minimum redemption of SkyMiles…

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.