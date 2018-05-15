You can now bid on a global selection of travel items during the 14th annual Kids First Auction — which is sponsored this year by both BoardingArea and InsideFlyer — and it includes airline tickets, hotel stays, car rentals and feature signature items.

Bid Now For Travel Items at the Annual Kids First Fund Auction 2018

The first auction began on Sunday, May 13, 2018; and this is the first of three rounds of auctions lasting ten days each. The third and final auction will conclude on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 — so be sure to click here for access to both auction sites.

Returning for 2018 is the eBay auction Internet web site of Kids First Fund, offering a traditional array of airline tickets, hotel stays, car rental vouchers, and upgrades.

If you are looking to add some miles or points to your frequent travel loyalty program accounts, you can bid on auctions officially authorized by such travel companies as:

Delta Air Lines SkyMiles

Choice Privileges

Hilton Honors

United Airlines MileagePlus

IHG Rewards Club

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

Norwegian Airlines NOK Cash Points

Wyndham Rewards

JetBlue Airways TrueBlue

Kids First Fund

The Kids First Fund is a charity based in the United States which helps abused children in resource-poor areas of the world by developing programs which provide professional education to identify and treat abused children. For example, the fund has been responsible for creating a family shelter in Latvia which cares for abused women and their children. Every penny donated during this auction and to the Kids First Fund will be spent on projects to benefit children. No funds are deducted for salaries or administrative expense, as all proceeds of the auctions will go to the Kids First Fund.

Inside Take

When you bid on a chance to win one of a number of great travel prizes, you will simultaneously support a worthy cause with which you can have a positive impact on the lives of many children around the world who need your help.

Please consider participating in this auction. Who knows? Perhaps you will win one of the aforementioned travel prizes — and you will be helping a good cause in the process…