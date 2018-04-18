Receive double Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program points for all stays starting Tuesday, May 1, 2018 through Friday, August 31, 2018 when you register for the latest iteration of the double points promotion prior to your first stay, as registration is now open.

Register Now For 2018 Double Points Promotion With Hilton Honors

For every dollar you spend on stays, you will earn ten base points plus an additional ten bonus points — except for stays at Home2 Suite by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, where you will earn five base points plus five bonus points. Members who have earned Silver, Gold or Diamond elite level status will in addition earn their elite tier bonus.

The promotion is so incredibly simple — when being told “no” repeatedly is a good thing — as:

No minimum stays are required to start earning

No minimum number of nights are required in your stay

No restrictions by nights, cities or brands will be implemented

No limits are imposed as to how many Hilton Honors points you can earn during the promotion period

Terms and Conditions

You must be a member of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program to participate in this promotion; and you must register for this promotion prior to your first stay.

Once you have registered for this promotion, you will only receive bonus Hilton Honors points for nights completed during the promotion period — regardless of whether you check in for your stay before the promotion period begins or check out of your stay after the promotion period ends. You will earn double Hilton Honors bonus points per stay during the promotion period — meaning that you will receive a bonus equal to the number of base Hilton Honors points earned during a stay based on elite tier status at the time of checking out of the hotel or resort property.

Bonus Hilton Honors points earned on base points do not count toward qualification of elite tier status.

Please allow up to eight weeks from completion of your stay for points to appear in your Hilton Honors account.

There are restrictions on the amount of base points which can be earned on a single stay at certain brands. Hilton Honors membership, earning of Points & Miles when booking direct and redemption of Points are subject to Hilton Honors Terms and Conditions.

Not all room rates are eligible for this promotion — including but not necessarily limited to:

Wholesale or tour operator packages

Contracted crew rates

Travel agency discount rates

Packages exclusively for casino player card holders

Team Member Travel rates

Hilton Family Travel Rates

Stays secured utilizing Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Club timeshare programs

Hilton Grand Vacations marketing packages with a sales presentation requirement

Complimentary or barter rooms

NET Group rates

Series Group or IT Group rates

Contracted Entertainment or Encore rates

Third party Internet web site bookings — irrespective of rate paid

“Opaque” channel bookings where the brand may or may not be known at the time of purchase

Inside Take

Even if you currently have no plans to stay at a hotel or resort property within the brand portfolio of Hilton, the only cost to you will be the few seconds of your time you spend registering for this promotion.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.