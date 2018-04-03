Hundreds of people have already taken advantage of this exclusive offer for you as a member of InsideFlyer — which was first announced in this article back in December of 2017 — of Club 1 Hotels offering membership which is valid for one year at absolutely no cost to you…

Exclusive: Save 10 Percent on Hotel Reservations With Free Club 1 Hotels Membership

…and if you complete the application of Club 1 Hotels to become a new member, you qualify to save ten percent on all of the hotel reservations which you can book by Sunday, April 15, 2018 for stays through Sunday, March 31, 2019 when you use coupon code IF10 at checkout to redeem.

There is no maximum limit on the amount; and can be used for multiple bookings. This offer:

Is valid for new lodging reservations only

Is not retroactive

Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions — including discounted e-gift cards or Best Rate Guarantee

Free Membership With Club 1 Hotels

The free membership in Club 1 Hotels for one year — which would typically cost you $129.00 for exclusive wholesale room rates at greater than 870,000 hotel and resort properties worldwide — includes the following benefits:

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and we will refund your entire subscription fee within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

The membership of one year does not auto-renew or auto-bill

Total value is $204.00

If you prefer to purchase a lifetime membership for $695.00, you will receive the following benefits:

25,000 airline miles from the airline partner of your choice

$200.00 off your first booked reservation of a minimum of $2,000.00

Your choice of: Access for one year to greater than 1,400 airport lounges at over 500 cities in 130 countries — a retail value of $99.00; or Global single travel protection for one year from Global Travel Plus — a retail value of $175.00

$30.00 credit for international luggage shipping — perfect for skis or golf clubs

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and your entire subscription fee will be refunded within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

Why Club 1 Hotels?

Club 1 Hotels is a members only global luxury hotel club providing exclusive wholesale rates at the finest 3, 4 and 5-star hotels and resorts located in global city and resort destinations. With access to exclusive members-only unpublished rates and additional special offers and discounts, Members can save up to 70 percent on regular rates and save thousands of dollars per year.

Unlike public discount sites that do not disclose the hotel name until a purchase is made, members of Club 1 Hotels shop by city, airport, brand or hotel name to get exactly what they want.

Within the past four months alone, approximately 120,000 new hotel and resort properties have been added to its portfolio — which means that not only can you now book reservations at participating hotel and resort properties which are part of the portfolios of such brands as Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Fairmont, W Hotels and Hilton at 15,000 destinations in 203 countries; but you can also book flight reservations with Etihad Airways, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airways and Jet Airlines; as well as cruises with such companies as Costa, Carnival and Holland America Line.

Additionally, a mobile software application program for smartphones and tablets — both Android and Apple iOS — has been launched, with which you can view reservations that you have booked; as well as all the benefits that membership offers.

Club 1 Hotels offers each member impeccable hospitality and exceptional experiences through completely personalized concierge service. Our greatest savings can be found at our refundable 4-star and 5-star hotels and resort properties. Additional benefits include:

Discounted airport club and VIP lounge access — Take a break in one of greater than 1,100 lounges in 500 cities in 130 countries. Discounted tours, attractions and more — Enjoy booking your entire trip — including discounted tours, attractions, golf, and more — on one Internet web site. Exclusive discounts with travel partners of Club 1 Hotels — Simplify travel with discounted chauffeured transportation, business class or first class flights, and international luggage shipping. Wholesale rates on car rentals — access wholesale rates — up to 40 percent off — for economy to luxury car rentals at airports in global gateway cities.

Best Rate Guarantee

Members of Club 1 Hotels are guaranteed the best rates every time. Although Club 1 Hotels works hard to ensure that the best rates are provided, there will be instances when better rates are offered elsewhere. If you do find a better rate — regardless of whether it is refundable or non-refundable — for the same hotel and room type, Club 1 Hotels wants to beat that rate by:

$10.00 per night guaranteed savings at 3-star hotels up to $100.00

$20.00 per night guaranteed savings at 4-star hotels up to $100.00

$25.00 per night guaranteed savings at 5-star hotels up to $100.00

Simply send an e-mail message with the link to memberservices@club1hotels.com and Club 1 Hotels will confirm your booking the same day.

Note that reservations within ten days of arrival are excluded from our Best Rate Guarantee Policy

Inside Take

This exclusive offer to you as a member of InsideFlyer is free of risk and will not renew automatically; so you have nothing to lose — other than a moment of your time and effort — and be able to save ten percent on reservations at hotel and resort properties…

…but time is running out — so if you have not already participated in this promotion, you only have until April 15 in which to do so.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.