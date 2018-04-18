Effective through Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn up to 1,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the Spring Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:

300 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $150.00 shopping

1,000 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $350.00 shopping

Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus MileagePlus Miles by Shopping for Spring 2018 — Plus…

New to this type of offer is that you can earn an extra 100 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $50.00 at each of four featured stores: Macy’s, Groupon, Magazines.com, and Nike.

You can only earn the bonus of up to 1,000 MileagePlus miles once, as the maximum number of bonus award points that will be awarded to an eligible MileagePlus Shopping account through the Spring Bonus campaign is 1,000 bonus award miles — excluding bonuses from the featured stores.

Bonus MileagePlus miles will be issued based on your cumulative qualifying purchases made during the bonus period. Returns, cancellations, shipping and handling, taxes, gift card or other cash equivalent purchases, and certain products are not included in the bonus award MileagePlus miles eligibility calculation.

Please allow up to ten weeks after the conclusion of the bonus period for the bonus award MileagePlus miles to post to your MileagePlus Shopping account. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

Be aware that the adding of MileagePlus miles to your account as a result of participating in this promotion can take as many as ten weeks; but if that happens after the expiration date of the miles in your account, take consolation of knowing that the date of the transaction is typically what counts and not when the transaction is approved. You may need to take the time to send reminders to the administrators of a shopping portal if your miles or points do not post; and if that is not worth your time or effort, you might want to reconsider participating in one of these promotions…

…but if you intend to spend money shopping anyway before the promotion ends, you may as well earn MileagePlus miles in the process.

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.