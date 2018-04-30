A call for labor strikes has been issued by several staff unions of Air France for Thursday, May 3; Friday, May 4; Monday, May 7; and Tuesday, May 8, 2018 — and although Air France is now offering options to rebook your flights at no extra cost no matter which fare you purchased, the possible impacts of this industrial action is still too soon to evaluate.

Air France Strikes May 2018

According to this notice which was posted at the official Internet web site of Air France, “As soon as we have a more accurate estimate of the number of employees on strike and the impact on our operations, our flight schedule will be changed accordingly and also made public the day before your departure.”



Although Air France flights operated by an aircraft other than that of Air France or Joon will not be affected by this strike — such as HOP!, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Air Lines as three examples — the travel waiver issued by Delta Air Lines includes HOP!.

The impacted travel dates are Thursday, May 3, 2018 through Wednesday, May 9, 2018; and Sunday, May 27, 2018 is the last day on which tickets must be reissued and rebooked travel must begin.

Inside Take

Your travels will hopefully not be adversely affected by the industrial action pertaining to Air France; and if they are, may they be completely resolved as soon as possible.

