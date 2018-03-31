The BIG Stories: 2X Delta Miles + Honors Changes + Amex Vs. Visa + Easy AA Miles

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Earn Double Delta Miles for Partner Transactions

Earn double Delta miles for hotel and Airbnb stays, Lyft rides, rentals, more.

Visa Versus MasterCard Versus American Express – Does It Matter?

When it comes to a credit card’s usefulness, the number of merchants that accept it matters. The biggest is …

Big Changes at Hilton Honors from April 3

Here’s what you need to know about Hilton Honors’ upcoming changes.

How to Earn an Easy 300 American AAdvantage Miles

Here’s how to earn a handful of frequent-flyer miles, quick and easy.

Alaska Airlines to Add New Mileage Partner: Aer Lingus

Alaska Air’s loyalty program is famous for its extensive airline partnerships. Now, add another carrier.

Airfares, Hotel Rates Will Rise How Much in 2018?

A new forecast has airfares rising just 1 percent this year. Really?

The Cheapest Airfare? Here’s When to Book

When to book to get the lowest airfares? Here are some guidelines.

To Avoid Getting Sick When Flying, Choose This Seat

There is a best-seat-on-the-plane when it comes to avoiding air-borne illnesses.

Here’s How You Can Win a 15-Day European River Cruise

Here’s how to win a 15-day European river cruise spanning four countries, including airfare, 12 guided tours, meals.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

