300 Quick, Easy AAdvantage Miles – Here’s How

Sometimes you just need a few frequent flyer miles, to reach an award threshold or to keep your accumulated miles from expiring.

Here’s one quick and easy way to do that, if what’s needed are American Airlines AAdvantage miles.

First go to Miles for Opinions and spend two minutes setting up an account (name, address, AAdvantage number, and so on).

Then, within three months of enrolling, take one of the proffered surveys. You’ll earn 250 miles for enrolling and taking the first survey, plus the miles awarded for that first survey.

Longer surveys award more miles; shorter surveys award fewer. And in both cases, the numbers aren’t big. But sometimes, a handful of miles are just what’s needed. In that case, a bit of opining might just be the quickest, easiest way to get them.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.