New Wyndham Promo: Stay 2X, Get 1 Night Free

If you’re not impressed with Wyndham’s Rewards program, you haven’t been paying attention.

First it was the company’s redesigned award chart, which features a free night at any of more than 8,000 hotels for just 15,000 points a night.

And that was followed by a series of particularly generous promotions that made earning free nights even easier.

This is its most generous promotion yet.

Offer Details

Through July 1, Wyndham Rewards members can earn 15,000 bonus points after the second qualifying stay at any of more than 8,000 network hotels.

The bonus may only be earned once per member.

Registration is required, by June 30.

Deal or No Deal

With a portfolio that includes a preponderance of value and midscale brands (Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Travelodge, Ramada, Wingate, and so on), it would be easy to rack up two one-night stays for well under $200.

And while there aren’t many premium or upscale brands in the Wyndham Group (Wyndham Grand, Dolce, among them), it shouldn’t be too difficult to book a free night that would otherwise cost $200 or more. Mid-February nights at the Wyndham Grand in Tucson currently start at $223.20, for example.

So although the offer is promoted as “stay twice, get one free night,” it could as easily be described as “buy one, get one free.”

Either way, it’s a solid deal, from a program that seems intent on establishing itself as a value leader among hotel chains.

The worst that can be said of this promotion is that the bonus may only be earned once per member.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.