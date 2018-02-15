New Hyatt Bonus Promotion: 1,000 Points Per Night

Hyatt’s recent loyalty efforts have been mostly misguided and listless. The revamped program, World of Hyatt, was met with mostly negative reviews from travelers, and the program’s bonus promotions have been few, far between, and lackluster.

The company’s new systemwide promotion, the first of the year, seems designed to claw back some of the goodwill that Hyatt has sacrificed. That’s easier said than done, but this is a start.

Offer Details

Between February 15 and May 15, 2018, World of Hatt members can earn 1,000 points per night at most Hyatt brands, 500 points per night at Hyatt House and Hyatt Place.

Atypically, award nights also earn the bonuses.

A maximum of 25,000 bonus points may be earned through the promotion.

Registration is required, by March 31.

Deal or No Deal

World of Hyatt members normally earn five base points for every $1 spent. So a $200 room night would be worth 1,000 points, and the 1,000-point bonus would amount to earning double points for the night. For more expensive nights, the bonus would be less than double points, and vice versa for less expensive nights.

It’s worth noting that the bonus applies to every stay, not just “the second and subsequent stays,” an increasingly common qualifier in major hotel promotions.

Earning bonus points for award stays is tantamount to receiving a discount on award nights.

Overall, this is a potentially above-average promotion, especially if you’ll be earning the bonus points for cheaper stays.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.