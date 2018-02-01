MGM Raises Parking Fees at 12 Las Vegas Hotels

It wasn’t that long ago that Las Vegas was considered a bargain destination, with free hotel parking and cheap buffets. No more.

Less than two years after beginning what has become a wholesale change from free to paid hotel parking in Las Vegas, MGM is already charging hotel visitors even more to park.

This week, the company raised parking rates at its 12 Las Vegas properties, as follows:

Aria, Bellagio, Vdara – Self-parking is free for the first hour, $9 for one to two hours, $15 for two to four hours, and $18 for four to 24 hours. Valet: $21 for up to two hours, $24 for two to four hours, and $30 for four to 24 hours.

Circus Circus – Self-parking is free, but valet starts at $12 for up to two hours, and rises from there.

Delano, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York – Free self-parking for the first hour, $9 for one to two hours, $12 for two to four hours, and $15 for four to 24 hours. Valet: $16 for up to two hours, $18 for two to four hours, and $24 for four to 24 hours.

Excalibur and Luxor – Free self-parking for the first hour, then $6 for one to two hours, $8 for two to four hours, and $10 for four to 24 hours. Valet: $12 for up to two hours, $14 for two to four hours, and $16 for four to 24 hours.

MGM also raised its parking rates in April, so this is the second increase in just two years.

Free self-parking is available to members of MGM’s M life Rewards program who achieved Pearl, Gold, Platinum, or NOIR status. Free valet is offered to Gold, Platinum, and NOIR Members.

Just as they followed MGM’s initial move into charging for parking, other area hotels can now be expected to follow MGM’s lead in pushing those fees even higher.

Reader Reality Check

At what point do these new and ever-rising fees push Las Vegas off your visit list?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.