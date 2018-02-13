Latest Delta Award Sale: Roundtrip Northwest Flights from 12,000 Miles

Fly roundtrip to or from Seattle or Portland for as few as 12,000 Delta miles in coach.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel. And it is a flash sale, as in book quickly or you’ll lose out.

Offer Details

Through February 14, SkyMiles members may book roundtrip coach award tickets for travel within the continental U.S. for as few as 12,000 miles.

Travel at the discounted rates must take place between April 15 and June 9.

There are no published blackout dates for the discounted rates.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, roundtrip coach award flights are typically priced around 25,000 or more miles. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the so-called normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a domestic trip during the sale’s travel period.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.