You can earn up to 1,500 free Marriott Rewards points if you correctly answer up to three questions which were revealed throughout the duration of Super Bowl LII earlier tonight, Sunday, February 4, 2017 as part of this special installment of Extra Point Sundays…

Earn 1,500 Free Marriott Rewards Points — But Hurry

…but you must answer all three questions by 6:00 in the morning on Monday, February 5, 2018; and you must also include the hashtag #RewardsPoints with each correct answer in order to earn bonus Marriott Rewards points.

Now on to the questions — each worth 500 free Marriott Rewards points — and answers…

What’s the highest number of points scored by any team in the first quarter of a Super Bowl? That was the first question asked as Super Bowl LII was first getting underway…

What's the highest number of points scored by any team in the first quarter of a Super Bowl? Answer with #RewardsPoints by 6am EST on 2/5 and score 500 points if you get it right. #SBLII pic.twitter.com/gcxd9j6urw — Marriott Rewards (@MarriottRewards) February 4, 2018

…and the answer is 14 #RewardsPoints.

The second question asked during half time was: In what year did Minneapolis last host a Super Bowl?

In what year did Minneapolis last host a Super Bowl? Answer with #RewardsPoints by 6am EST on 2/5 and score 500 points if you get it right. #SBLII pic.twitter.com/2P27SQLk9C — Marriott Rewards (@MarriottRewards) February 5, 2018

The answer is 1992 #RewardsPoints.

The third question asked towards the end of the big game was: How many Super Bowl games have gone into overtime?

How many Super Bowl games have gone into overtime? Answer with #RewardsPoints by 6am EST on 2/5 and score 500 points if you get it right. #SBLII pic.twitter.com/S2llsqZmID — Marriott Rewards (@MarriottRewards) February 5, 2018

The answer is 1 #RewardsPoints.

It is a good thing that the team at Marriott Rewards who administered this promotion had the foresight to give ample amount of time after the conclusion of Super Bowl LII for members to correctly answer the questions and earn up to 1,500 bonus Marriott Rewards points.

Inside Take

If you have not already registered through its Connect and Collect program, Marriott Rewards is offering its members an opportunity to earn up to a maximum of 45,000 free points per calendar year by using social media — and although point bonuses have already been offered since the launch of the initiative, that is only the beginning.

Getting started earns you points as well. You can instantly earn up to a total of 750 Marriott Rewards points when you connect with your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for 250 Marriott Rewards points each…

…and after that, you can earn up to another 250 points when you follow Marriott Rewards with Twitter and Instagram for 125 Marriott Rewards points each.

That is up to 1,000 free Marriott Rewards points just to get started.

More details — such as how to register for this program — are in this article.

Source: Marriott Rewards.