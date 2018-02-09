The BIG Stories: Spirit’s Hamster Problem + The Devaluation of Marriott Rewards + Most Congested Cities + New Wyndham Promo

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

New Wyndham Hotels Promotion: 1 Free Night After 2 Paid Stays

This is among Wyndham’s most generous promotions yet.

Traffic Watch: The 10 Most Congested U.S. Cities

How much of your precious vacation time are you willing to sacrifice to traffic congestion?

U.S. News Picks the Best Hotels—for Travelers with Unlimited Budgeta

The latest U.S. News best hotels list is the stuff travel dreams are made of.

New Best Western Promotion: A $10 Gift Card After Every Stay

A $10 gift card after every stay: Deal or no deal?

When the Airline Refuses to Let Your ‘Emotional Support Hamster’ Fly with You …

How one airline’s misinformation led to the death of a traveler’s beloved pet.

Marriott Changes Award Prices at 26% of Its Hotels

Award prices will rise at 21% of Marriott’s hotels. Plan accordingly.

WalletHub Says Delta’s Is the Best Frequent-Flyer Program. Is It?

A new study picks Delta’s SkyMiles as the best U.S. mileage program. Really?

Here’s How You Can Win a 5-Night Trip to Dublin

Win a five-night trip for two to Dublin, Ireland, including airfare, hotel, a rental car, and $500 spending money.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

