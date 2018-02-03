The BIG Stories: Higher Vegas Parking Fees + More TSA PreCheck Airlines + More, Better Inflight Wi-Fi Ahead + Olympics Safety

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Wallet Watch: Parking Fees Rise at 12 MGM Las Vegas Hotels

For the second time in less than two years, MGM is raising parking fees at its 12 Las Vegas properties.

TSA PreCheck Now Available at 5 More Airlines

Flyers can now take advantage of shorter TSA PreCheck security lines on 47 airlines, in 200 airports.

Expect More and Better Inflight Wi-Fi in 2018

Inflight Wi-Fi is expanding and improving.

20% Hotel Discount with Capital One, Hotels.com

Here’s how to earn an effective 20% rebate on hotel stays.

InterContinental Hotels Raises Prices on Popular PointBreaks Rates

The latest PointBreaks promotion from InterContinental features more hotels, at higher prices.

2018 Olympics Travel: Is South Korea Safe to Visit for the Games?

Should safety be a concern at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea? The answer is a little bit more complex than it might seem.

WalletHub Says Delta’s Is the Best Frequent-Flyer Program. Is It?

A new study picks Delta’s SkyMiles as the best U.S. mileage program. Really?

Here’s How You Can Win a 7-Night Trip to Shanghai

Prize includes a seven-night trip for two to Shanghai, airfare, hotel, an $1,800 gift card, and travel agent services.

