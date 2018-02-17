The BIG Stories: Discounted Award Flights + Disney Price Increases + Wyndham’s Member-Only Rate + Best Cruise Ships

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Save 10 Percent with Wyndham’s New Members-Only Rate

Members of Wyndham’s loyalty program can now enjoy a 10% discount on the company’s best available rates.

Wallet Watch: Price Hikes at Disney Parks

A visit to the happiest place on earth just got more expensive—by as much as 9 percent.

Delta Discounted Award Flights for Pacific Northwest Travel

Fly to or from Seattle or Portland for as few as 12,000 miles roundtrip with Delta’s new award sale.

Discounted Alaska Airlines Flights – Book by February 19

A $10 gift card after every stay: Deal or no deal?

When the Airline Refuses to Let Your ‘Emotional Support Hamster’ Fly with You …

How one airline’s misinformation led to the death of a traveler’s beloved pet.

The Best Cruise Ships for Every Taste, Every Budget

Looking for the perfect cruise ship? Look to Cruise Critic’s 2018 Cruiser’s Choice awards.

Can United’s New Procedure Fix the Boarding Crunch?

United’s new boarding scheme could make getting on the plane a lot less stressful. Or not.

New Hyatt Promotion Features 1,000 Bonus Points Per Night

Hyatt’s latest promotion is among the company’s more generous offers.

Here’s How You Can Win a 5-Night Trip to Cartagena, Colombia

Win a five-night trip for two to Cartagena, Colombia, including a $1,000 airfare credit, hotel, tours, Colombian cuisine cooking class.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.