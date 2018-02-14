Alaska Air Discounts Award Flights to as Few as 5k Miles Each Way

Got Alaska Mileage Plan miles? Here’s a great way to make them go further.

Almost certainly in response to Delta’s current flash sale on award travel to Seattle, Alaska Airlines’ hometown and flight hub, and Portland, Alaska has launched its own sale on award travel.

Comparing the two sales, Alaska’s is clearly the more generous.

Where Delta’s award sale gives SkyMiles members a mere 48 hours to book at the discounted prices, Alaska is giving Mileage Plan members until February 19 to take advantage of the discounts. Travel at the discounted rates can take place on specified days between March 6 to May 16.

The discounted prices themselves vary by route and date, with some prices as low as 5,000 miles each way for flights that normally would cost as much as 12,500 miles each way. There’s a drop-down list of cities on the sale webpage, which shows which cities are available to book at discounted rates, and which dates are discounted.

Well worth a look. And don’t delay: Seats at the discounted prices are limited, and I’ve already seen some flights taken off the list.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.