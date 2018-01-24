The Top-10 U.S. Hotels, Per TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor this week announced the results of its 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Hotels, reflecting the millions of reviews and opinions shared on the TripAdvisor site during the past year.

With the vast quantities of traveler data at its disposal, TripAdvisor was able to slice and dice consumer preferences multiple ways, issuing awards not just for the best hotels overall but for the best hotels in such categories as luxury, bargain, romance, and value for money. And those categories are broken down geographically as well.

Helpfully, the winners’ descriptions include not just the average room rate, but also the rate during the most affordable months to visit.

Here are the top-10 U.S. hotels, including the average rate and the most affordable stay period:

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort – Nantucket, Massachusetts. Average annual price: $530 per night. Most affordable months to visit: March and April ($195 per night) Saratoga Arms – Saratoga Springs, New York. Average annual price: $334 per night. Most affordable month to visit: December ($253 per night) French Quarter Inn – Charleston, South Carolina. Average annual price: $457 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($393 per night) Hotel Emma – San Antonio, Texas. Average annual price: $454 per night. Most affordable month to visit: July ($403 per night) Stephanie Inn – Cannon Beach, Oregon. Average annual price: $497 per night. Most affordable month to visit: March ($408 per night) Santa Maria Suites Hotel – Key West, Florida. Average annual price: $588 per night. Most affordable month to visit: September ($418 per night) Hotel Giraffe by Library Hotel Collection – New York City, New York. Average annual price: $414 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($317 per night) The Inn at Lost Creek – Mountain Village, Colorado. Average annual price: $403 per night. Most affordable month to visit: November ($188 per night) The Langham, Chicago – Chicago, Illinois. Average annual price: $538 per night. Most affordable month to visit: February ($389 per night) Inn at the Market – Seattle, Washington. Average annual price: $367 per night. Most affordable month to visit: December ($290 per night)

If there’s a theme to the picks, it’s character; there’s not a cookie-cutter Hilton or Marriott in the bunch. Adjectives like “charm,” “grand,” and “historic” abound. These hotels weren’t just good; they were distinctive.

And because they’re not members of the major hotel chains, they’re much less likely to be on your list of prospects for a future stay. Now, though, you know.

