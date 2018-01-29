Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 7-Night Trip to Shanghai

Enter the P.F. Chang’s “Chinese New Year” sweepstakes by February 16, 2018, for a chance to win the grand prize: a seven-night trip for two to Shanghai, including airfare, hotel, $1,800 gift card, travel agent services, and dinner at the P.F. Chang’s in Shanghai. Runner-up prizes include $100 and $15 P.F. Chang’s gift cards.
Related:
To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.
- Limit: one entry per person per day.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $10,300.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
Comments
Tracy S says
Link in article leads to Viking River Cruises instead of the Shanghai sweepstakes.