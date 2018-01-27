The BIG Stories: Delta’s Is the Best FFP? + Best Hotels + Better Tip the Uber Driver + Fare Wars Coming

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Tip Your Uber Driver, or Else

Uber really wants you to tip your driver; failure to do so has consequences.

WalletHub Says Delta’s Is the Best Frequent-Flyer Program. Is It?

A new study picks Delta’s SkyMiles as the best U.S. mileage program. Really?

Millions of Travelers Think These Are the Best Hotels

Wondering where to stay on your next trip? TripAdvisor has plenty of recommendations.

Airbnb Offers Split-Payment Option

Split payments for Airbnb stays? Yes, please!

You Can Thank United for the Next Airfare War

United’s expansion plans may be bad for the airlines, but they’re good for air travelers.

Think Millennials Prefer Airbnb? Think Again

It’s been widely assumed that millennials overwhelmingly preferred Airbnb-type lodging to traditional hotels. Wrong!

Here’s How a Government Shutdown Would Affect Your Travel

How would a government shutdown affect your travel plans? We have answers.

Delta Warns: ‘No More Comfort Hedgehogs on Our Flights!’

Delta is the first airline to reign in the proliferation of comfort animals on its flights.

Here’s How You Can Win a 15-Day European River Cruise

Prize includes a 15-day European river cruise spanning four countries, airfare, 12 guided tours, meals.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

