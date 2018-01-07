The BIG Stories: Best Airline Brand + 12 Budget Destinations + Air-Travel Safety + Nasty Basic YCL Fares

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

A Suggested Budget Destination for Every Month of 2018

Here are 12 suggested destinations – one for every month of the year – where your travel dollar will go further.

And the World’s Leading Airline Brand Is … Aeroflot?

The World Travel Awards has some predictable “best of” picks. But Aeroflot as the world’s best airline brand … ?

Wallet Watch: The Latest Nasty Fee for Basic Economy Fares

A new fee shows that basic economy fares can get even less consumer-friendly.

2017 Was the Safest-Ever Year to Fly

Last year was the safest ever for air travel. The new normal, or just lucky?

Wallet Watch: The 20 Most Expensive Cities for Business Travel

When it comes to business travel, you go where the business is. Here’s how much it will cost you.

Wallet Watch: Award-Price Increases at 10% of InterContinental Hotels

InterContinental will raise prices for award stays at around 10% of its properties. Ouch!

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities for Pedestrians

Walking is part of traveling, but some cities are more dangerous than others for pedestrians.

It’s Not Just You – Air Travel Really Has Gotten Worse

A new report confirms what we all suspected: Air travel is getting worse rather than better.

Here’s How to Win a Trip for 2 to Fiji

Prize includes $1,000 toward airfare and accommodations at a beach resort.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

