The BIG Stories: Airbnb’s Loyalty Program + Delta Says ‘Whoa!’ to Comfort Animals + AA’s New Shuttle + Non-Reclining Seats

Could Airbnb Soon Have a Loyalty Program?

Airbnb’s CEO is looking for suggestions for a company loyalty program. What do you want to see?

Wyndham Hotels Will Acquire La Quinta

With its just-announced acquisition of La Quinta hotels, the world’s largest hotel network, Wyndham, will get even bigger.

Delta Warns: ‘No More Comfort Hedgehogs on Our Flights!’

Delta is the first airline to reign in the proliferation of comfort animals on its flights.

American Will Launch New York-Chicago Shuttle Service in April

American will launch New York-Chicago shuttle service in April.

Alaska Air, United Will Launch Flights from 2nd Seattle Airport

Later this year, the Seattle area will get a second commercial airport, Paine Field.

Upcoming Hilton Honors Changes Are Good for the Few, Bad for the Many

Later this year, Hilton’s Honors program will shift benefits from the many to the few.

Should Airlines Get Rid of Reclining Seats? This One Is

It was disclosed last week that a major airline plans to get rid of reclining seats on new aircraft, and the predictable outcry ensued.

Wallet Watch: InterContinental Revises Its Best-Rate Guarantee

InterContinental Hotels has changed its best-rate guarantee. You won’t like it.

