American Plans Shuttle Service Between New York and Chicago

Among the 52 new 2018 nonstop flights announced today by American is a new shuttle service between New York’s LaGuardia and Chicago’s O’Hare airports.

Beginning on April 4, American will launch new hourly flights between the two airports. Among the service’s features: free beer and wine, dedicated gates close to security, and an extended cut-off time for checking in. (American already flies frequently between the two airports, so the shuttle is to an extent just a rescheduling and rebranding of existing service.)

American will be competing head-to-head with Delta’s New York-Chicago shuttle service.

New routes on the list for 2018 include flights to Budapest, Czech Republic, Hungary, Prague, and Reykjavik, Iceland.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.