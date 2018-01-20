Up to 20% Discount on Hotels.com Bookings Charged to Capital One Cards

It’s not often that a promotion—or, in this case, two combinable promotions—can provide an effective 20 percent on hotel stays.

In this case, the combination is the free night normally awarded after every 10 stays through the Hotels.com Rewards program (an effective 10 percent rebate) and the newly announced 10 miles per $1 that Capital One Venture credit cards can earn for stays charged at Hotels.com. Since Capital One miles are worth 1 cent apiece, earning 10 miles per $1 amounts to another 10 percent rebate. And the two bonuses combined add up to a hefty 20 percent rebate.

Normally, Capital One Venture cardholders earn two miles per $1 spent, and Capital One VentureOne cardholders earn 1.25 miles per $1. The Capital One bonus will be in effect through January 31, 2020. To earn it, bookings must be made using this link.

While this is a solid deal, there is a caveat, or at least a trade-off to be aware of. Bookings made on Hotels.com do not earn points in the loyalty programs of the major hotel chains. And loyalty-program members won’t be able to take advantage of the members-only rates available exclusively on the hotels’ own sites and apps.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.