“Introducing our newest global promotion, SPG Great Weeks, Grand Weekends. Starting with your second stay, registered members will earn at participating SPG hotels and resorts between January 16 – April 15, 2018”, according to this discussion launched by InsideFlyer member and official company representative SPG Champion — also known as William R. Sanders, who is the social media specialist of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide

Registration Now Open For the Great Weeks, Grand Weekends Promotion 2018 by Starwood Preferred Guest

Registration for this promotion ends on Saturday, March 31, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time; and once you are registered — starting with your second stay — you will earn:

Double Starpoints on eligible stays between Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and Sunday, April 15, 2018

An additional 500 bonus Starpoints if your qualifying stay includes a Friday or Saturday night — or a Thursday or Friday night at hotel and resort properties in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates

Select Terms and Conditions

Other than the duration of the promotion period, there is no limit on the number of bonus Starpoints which you can earn. Bonus Starpoints will post to your account within four weeks after the qualifying stay posts.

Please note that not all bonuses will post at the same time; stays will be processed for the promotion in the order they post to your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account.

This offer is eligible with other Starpoints promotions; however, each offer will award bonus Starpoints independently of each other, and offers cannot be combined.

Elite-level extra Starpoints earnings and other bonuses will not be doubled, as only the base earnings of two Starpoints per dollar are doubled.

An eligible stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of a hotel or resort property — when providing your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account number at the time of booking your reservation or check in; stay in one of the reserved guest rooms; and having the stays posted to your Starwood Preferred Guest account.

An eligible night is defined as at least one night paying an eligible rate during the promotion period. An eligible rate is any rate which is eligible to earn Starpoints in the Starwood Preferred Guest frequent guest loyalty program.

Note that certain prepaid room reservations — such as when the booking is made through a third party, including but not limited to travelocity.com, expedia.com, orbitz.com and delta.com — are not considered eligible rates and do not earn Starpoints or qualify for promotional earnings. Stays must be booked through any Starpoints-eligible channel, which includes a travel professional who books through those channels or the global distribution system.

This offer — which is void where prohibited by law — is applicable to individual members only and not to groups.

Other restrictions, terms and conditions — including those of the Starwood Preferred Guest frequent guest loyalty program — apply. Please see individual property terms and conditions for complete offer details.

Inside Take

There is a long list of participating hotel and resort properties — too long to list in this article — which you need to check before your stay. A better solution would have been to list those hotel and resort properties which are not participating in this promotion.

Still, this promotion is rather straightforward and easy to understand; and registration to participate in it takes only seconds of your time; so be sure to do that now in order to be eligible to earn bonus Starpoints.

The Sheraton Bahrain Hotel is one of the hotel properties which is participating in this promotion. Please click here for a review of this hotel property. Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.