For Priority Boarding, Wear an Ugly Holiday Sweater

In case you missed the memo or it failed to appear on your Google calendar, December 15 is National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day. Good to know if—and perhaps only if—you happen to be flying on Alaska Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, or Horizon Air.

Why? Because on December 15, all Alaska Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, or Horizon Air passengers who arrive at their departure gates sporting garish holiday sweaters will enjoy priority boarding.

According to a statement from Alaska, “Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often. This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet.”

Together with the funny sweater promotion, Alaska will be playing holiday-themed tunes during boarding—another way to take the edge off the stress of holiday travel.

Happy holidays!

