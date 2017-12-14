Norwegian continues to expand its network of transatlantic flights between the United States and Europe with its announcement earlier today that the following three new routes will be added in 2018, serviced with brand-new Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” aircraft:

Los Angeles to Milan, starting on Monday, June 18, 2018 and operating three times per week

Los Angeles to Madrid, starting on Monday, July 16, 2018 and operating four times per week

New York to Madrid, starting on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 and operating four times per week

Norwegian to Launch Three New Transatlantic Routes to Milan and Madrid in 2018

Introductory airfares will start at $229.00 one way in the economy class cabin for all three flight routes. The lowest fares for travel in the premium cabin from New York to Madrid will start at $649.00 one way; Los Angeles to Madrid will start at $729.00 one way; and Los Angeles to Milan will start at $739.00 one way. All airfares include taxes.

Norwegian will be the only airline operating year-round nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Madrid and Milan. To support the continuous growth of the airline, a flight crew base — comprised of 150 members of cabin flight crews and the fourth one in the United States — will be established at Los Angeles International Airport during the first quarter of 2018.

“2017 has been a year of exponential growth for Norwegian in the United States”, according to Bjørn Kjos, who is the chief executive officer of Norwegian. “Next year, we will continue our vigorous expansion and we plan to make three of Europe’s most exciting cities so much more affordable and easier to reach for American travelers. We are not slowing down our quest to provide Americans with low fares and a high-quality onboard experience. Americans have enjoyed our service so much that Norwegian was one of the world’s most awarded airlines in 2017.”

Norwegian is the only foreign airline recruiting American pilots to be based in the United States; and — according to Norwegian — it has more members of cabin flight crews based in the United States than any other airline.

Inside Take

The announcement of these flights is in addition to the launch of the first transatlantic route from the Netherlands to the United States. The first flight between Amsterdam and New York is expected to occur on Monday, May 7, 2018 using brand new Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft; and the frequency of this flight will be four times per week.

Also previously announced are the following flights and their initial launch schedules in 2018:

Oakland/San Francisco to Rome — February 6, 2018

New York/Newark to Paris — February 28, 2018

Chicago to London — March 25, 2018

Austin to London — March 27, 2018

Denver to Paris — April 9, 2018

Oakland/San Francisco to Paris — April 10, 2018

Boston to Paris — May 2, 2018

Norwegian now offers 61 nonstop transatlantic routes to 16 European destinations. The airline now offers nonstop year-round routes to more European destinations from both the greater New York metropolitan area and greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Source: Norwegian Air Shuttle.