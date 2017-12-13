New InterCon Offer: ‘At Least 30,000 Bonus Points’

It’s that time again. (And props to InterContinental for giving travelers an advance heads up regarding the new promotion.)

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the latest in its series of personalized Accelerate promotions, for stays beginning on January 1.

Offer Details

Between January 1 and April 30, 2018, IHG Rewards Club members can earn “at least 30,000 bonus points” for completing a series of tasks targeted to each member’s individual stay and earning history.

This is another of IHG’s personalized promotions, with a multitude of different offers available to program members with different travel profiles. To determine your personalized offer, log onto the IHG website with your Rewards membership credentials.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

There’s no way to categorically rate this promotion’s generosity; the personalized offers reported by program members run the gamut, from stingy to eye-popping.

My offer, as a very inactive IHG Rewards member: a total of 30,000 points, is as follows:

500 points for downloading the IHG app

2,000 points for staying three nights

2,000 points for booking two Your Rate stays

2,000 points for staying at three Holiday Inns

2,000 points for one weekend stay

21,500 points for completing all five of the above offers

Consolidating the tasks is the key to maximizing the return-on-investment with these offers. In my case, for example, I could earn the full 30,000 bonus points by booking and completing three one-night stays, at three different Holiday Inns, at least one of which is on a weekend night, at the member rate, using the IHG app. If those three qualifying stays averaged $100 a night, I’d be earning 30,000 points for spending $300. Not bad!

As discussed on Flyer Talk, other Rewards members are receiving much more lucrative offers, with more demanding (and expensive) tasks.

Again, check the IHG website for the details of your targeted offer. It may or may not be worth pursuing the extra points.

Reader Reality Check

What’s your latest IHG Accelerate offer?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.