Enrolling in TSA PreCheck Is Now Easier than Ever

If you’re not already enrolled in TSA PreCheck, you probably should be.

In these days of long security lines, the TSA’s PreCheck expedited security-clearance service can be a real time- and aggravation-saver. And now it’s easier than ever to sign up for the program.

In addition to the TSA’s own processing locations, which typically require a trip to the airport, travelers may now enroll in PreCheck at any of the 1,400 IdentoGO mobile processing centers throughout the country.

IdentoGO provides identity-related services to a range of companies and organizations, including professional sports teams like the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers, music festivals, government organizations, and so on.

To find the nearest IdentoGO location, visit the TSA’s Enrollment Center Locator webpage, and enter your zip code. To sign up, you’ll need a passport or birth certificate and a state I.D.

The enrollment fee is $85, for five years of PreCheck, which entitles travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belts, and keep laptops in their cases and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-ons when clearing security in designated screening lanes. And the real payoff: During November 2017, including part of the Thanksgiving travel period, 93 percent of PreCheck passengers waited five minutes or less to clear security.

Currently, PreCheck is available on 42 airlines at 200 airports.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.