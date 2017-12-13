Delta Discounts Business-Class Award Flights to Europe

Want to get the most bang for the buck from your Delta miles? Here’s how…

Fly roundtrip to Europe in Delta One business class for as few as 98,000 Delta miles.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel. And a flash sale it is: You’ll have to book very quickly indeed to enjoy the discounts.

Offer Details

Through midnight December 14, SkyMiles members may book roundtrip Delta One award tickets for travel between the contiguous U.S. and select European destinations for as few as 98,000 miles.

Travel at the discounted rates must take place between February 1 and May 21, 2018.

There are no published blackout dates for this sale.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no set standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, roundtrip business-class award flights to Europe are typically priced around 140,000 or more miles. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the so-called normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) an overseas trip during the sale’s travel period.

