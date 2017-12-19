If you want to get your hands on the Get Packing! board game — which is the only board game that includes a certificate valid for an actual roundtrip flight operated by JetBlue Airways — you have two options available to you for a chance to win: you can enter the Get Packing! sweepstakes for a chance to be one of 195 winners of the board game; you can be one of the five highest bidders of the game in a charity auction; or you can do both.

Your Chance to Win a Board Game — and Round-Trip Flight — From JetBlue Airways

The object of the Get Packing! board game is to take a Packing Board and start filling it up with the appropriate items to go on your trip — but watch out, because opponents will attempt to steal your items using Wild Cards. The first player to fill up his or her Packing Board gets a certificate for a flight out of town operated by JetBlue Airways. This game accommodates up to six players.

You have until 11:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time tonight, Tuesday, December 19, 2017 to enter the Get Packing! sweepstakes by simply following the directions to fill out and submit the short registration entry form, which must be fully completed to be eligible to win a prize. The limits are one sweepstakes entry per person and one prize per winner.

Random drawings will be conducted on or around Wednesday, December 20, 2017; and the winners will be announced and notified shortly thereafter.

Prizes

A travel certificate — which can be redeemed on any round-trip flight in economy class on airplanes operated by JetBlue Airways between Monday, January 1, 2018 and Monday, December 31, 2018 — plus a Get Packing! board game will be available to each of 195 winners. The approximate retail value of each prize is $270.00; and the total approximate retail value of all of the prizes is $52,650.00.

Official Rules

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You must be a citizen, legal resident, or resident alien of the United States — including the District of Columbia — who is at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry with a valid e-mail account.

The travel certificate can only be redeemed by a legal resident of 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 18 years of age or older. Taxes, fees, baggage, and change policies and cancellation policies apply.

Redeemed travel is subject to availability, blackout dates, and capacity controls; and seats may not be available on all flights. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice. Travel certificate is not valid for bookings on Mint, partner airlines, or code share or interline flights, or for use in connection with JetBlue Vacations packages, cruises, or any other products or services. Travel certificate is transferable; however, at no time may it be purchased, sold, bartered, traded on an auction web site or otherwise exchanged for value without prior written consent from JetBlue. Travel certificate cannot be partially redeemed, is not redeemable for cash, and has no cash value. Government taxes and fees apply to travel booked using a certificate, are the responsibility of the passenger, and will vary based on route. Government taxes and fees are subject to change as required by law. Passenger must pay all applicable taxes and fees using a major credit card at the time of booking. Passenger is solely responsible for fees for any oversized, overweight or extra baggage and fees for products/services sold separately.

Winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, or local taxes on the value of the prize as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use. Customer is responsible for paying up to $140.00 in carrier charges and taxes. Prize does not include and is exclusive of taxes, fees, service charges, miscellaneous in-flight expenses, and any other personal expenditure. Any costs associated with the prize not specified above are at the winner’s discretion and are not included. Prize winners are responsible for arranging all travel in connection with the prize, and are responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documentation.

This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Other official rules, terms and conditions — including the legal terms of JetBlue Airways; the contract of carriage of JetBlue Airways; and information regarding applicable taxes and applicable fees — apply; so be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

Substitution of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Charity Auction

If you have the winning bid on one of five Get Packing! board games available in this auction, you will also be helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12:00 noon Eastern Standard Time is the absolute deadline for participating in this auction; so ensure that you place your bid here before then.

At the time that this article was written, the lowest bid was $475.00.

The terms and conditions of CharityBuzz — which is a partner of JetBlue Airways — apply.

Inside Take

“Since the first 200 Get Packing! board games sold out so quickly we want to offer everybody another chance to Get Packing! for the holidays, so we’re back with 200 more games!”, according to this article posted at the official Out Of The Blue weblog of JetBlue Airways. “This time we will be hosting a sweepstakes so you can have a chance to win one of 195 games.”

If you decide to enter the sweepstakes or bid on a board game in the auction, good luck to you — and may you be one of the winners.

Source: JetBlue Airways.