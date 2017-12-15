The Busiest Air Routes? Here Are the Top 10

With load factors in the mid-80’s year-round, it sometimes seems like every flight is a popular flight. But some flights are more popular than others.

Routesonline combined schedule and passenger data from OAG and Sabre to compile a list of the busiest air routes in North and South America.

Here are the top 10:

Mexico City – Cancun Los Angeles – New York Mexico City – Monterrey New York – Chicago San Francisco – Los Angeles Guadalajara – Mexico City Los Angeles – Seattle San Francisco – New York New York – Atlanta Honolulu – Kahului

Surprisingly perhaps, three of the 10 busiest air routes in North America turned out to be in Mexico. The very busiest, with 3,682,028 passengers during the 12-month period through October 2017, was the 805-mile flight between Mexico City and Cancun. Average fare: $72.22.

Second on the list is a bit more predictable: the Los Angeles to New York route, with 2,873,316 passengers for the year, at an average fare of $337.66. That’s the most expensive of the top-10 flights, and also the longest flight, at around 2,474 miles.

The 10th-busiest route is also the shortest: Honolulu to Kahului, at just 105 miles, with an average fare of $65.76.

