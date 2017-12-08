The BIG Stories: ‘Smart Bag’ Ban + Easier PreCheck Enrollment + New Basic YCL Fee + $100 NYC Hotel Nights

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Have ‘Smart Bag’ Luggage? It Might Not Be Able to Fly with You

Beginning early next year, the world’s largest airline will prohibit passengers from checking so-called smart bags. Adjust your shopping list accordingly.

Crisis Averted: American Restores Holiday Flights

Carry on, holiday travelers! American won’t be cancelling Christmastime flights.

National Geographic’s 21 Best Places to Visit in 2018

Where to go in 2018? National Geographic has 21 suggestions, including some surprises.

Now There’s an Easier Way to Enroll in TSA PreCheck

With 1,400 new IdentoGO mobile processing sites, it’s never been easier to enroll in the TSA’s PreCheck security-clearance program.

How to Minimize the Stress of Holiday Travel

Stressed out at the prospect of traveling over the holidays? Here are some tips to keep your spirits elevated.

Wallet Watch: A New Basic Economy Fee

Could basic economy fares get any worse? Here’s how Delta’s is doing just that.

Best Western’s Winter Bonus: a $10 Gift Card After Every Stay

Through January 31, 2018, Best Western Rewards members can earn a $10 Best Western gift card after every stay.

The Easy Way You Can Cut Airport Boarding Lines for Free Next Week

That reindeer sweater hidden in the back of your closet, you’ll want to dust it off.

How to Snag a NYC Hotel for $100 per Night

During the upcoming Hotel Week NYC, travelers can book hotel stays in New York City for as little as $100 a night.

Here’s How You Can Win a 5-Day Trip to Costa Rica

The prize includes airfare, four nights hotel, and a $50 per-night food-and-beverage credit.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.