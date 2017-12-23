The BIG Stories: The End of Uber? + Hyatt’s Harsh New Cancellation Rule + Travel Agents’ Faves + Airport Parking Fees

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

EU Court Calls Uber a Taxi Company. Will Rates Rise?

Cabbies, who have less business, would be delighted. Uber customers, not so much.

Another Harsh Cancellation Policy, This Time from Hyatt

Hyatt is the latest hotel chain to impose a consumer-unfriendly cancellation policy. Bookers beware!

Travel Agents’ Favorite Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines

Here’s how travel agents voted for their favorite airlines, hotels, and cruise lines.

Hilton’s First 2018 Promotion: 2,000 Bonus Points Per Stay

This winter, earn 2,000 Hilton bonus points per stay, plus a kicker after five stays.

Which Airlines Serve the Healthiest (and Unhealthiest) Meals

Wondering which airlines serve the healthiest inflight food? We have answers.

Atlanta Airport’s Big Meltdown: The Takeaway

After an 11-hour shutdown, the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta, is slowly getting back to business.

Wallet Watch: Airport Parking Costs How Much?

Airport parking fees can be a budget-buster. Here are the most and least expensive airports.

How to Minimize the Stress of Holiday Travel

Stressed out at the prospect of traveling over the holidays? Here are some tips to keep your spirits elevated.

Here’s How You Can Win a 5-Night Trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Includes $1,000 for airfare, hotel accommodations, tours, and more.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.