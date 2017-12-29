The BIG Stories: Dangerous Cities for Pedestrians + Air Travel Really Is Worse + Disney Puts Security Over Privacy + Healthy Inflight Eating

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

It’s Not Just You – Air Travel Really Has Gotten Worse

A new report confirms what we all suspected: Air travel is getting worse rather than better.

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities for Pedestrians

Walking is part of traveling, but some cities are more dangerous than others for pedestrians.

New Disney Policy Puts Security Over Privacy

Daily room checks at Disney hotels: Should security trump privacy?

Which Airlines Serve the Healthiest (and Unhealthiest) Meals

Wondering which airlines serve the healthiest inflight food? We have answers.

Wallet Watch: Airport Parking Costs How Much?

Airport parking fees can be a budget-buster. Here are the most and least expensive airports.

EU Court Calls Uber a Taxi Company. Will Rates Rise?

Cabbies, who have less business, would be delighted. Uber customers, not so much.

How to Minimize the Stress of Holiday Travel

Stressed out at the prospect of traveling over the holidays? Here are some tips to keep your spirits elevated.

Here’s How to Win a Trip for 2 to Fiji

Prize includes $1,000 toward airfare and accommodations at a beach resort.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

