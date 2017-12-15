The BIG Stories: Bag Fees + Best Inflight Wi-Fi + Reducing Holiday Travel Stress + Healthiest Airline Food + 4 Shopping Bonuses

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

New InterContinental Hotels Offer Promises ‘At Least 30,000 Bonus Points’

InterContinental’s new promotion can be very lucrative. Details are here.

Wallet Watch: More Bag Fees, Less Transparency

Airlines are making big bucks on bag fees, and the outlook is for more of the same.

Which Airlines Offer the Best Inflight Wi-Fi?

Inflight Wi-Fi quality and availability still vary widely. Here are the airlines with best service, and the worst.

How to Minimize the Stress of Holiday Travel

Stressed out at the prospect of traveling over the holidays? Here are some tips to keep your spirits elevated.

Wallet Watch: A New Basic Economy Fee

Could basic economy fares get any worse? Here’s how Delta’s is doing just that.

These Are the 10 Busiest North American Air Routes

The very busiest airline route sells for an average of just $72.22 each way.

Which Airlines Serve the Healthiest (and Unhealthiest) Meals

Wondering which airlines serve the healthiest inflight food? We have answers.

How to Snag a NYC Hotel for $100 per Night

During the upcoming Hotel Week NYC, travelers can book hotel stays in New York City for as little as $100 a night.

Earn More Holiday Miles with Online Shopping Bonuses

Online shopping bonuses from four airlines make it easy to earn more miles for holiday gift-buying.

How You Can Win an 8-Day Rhine or Mediterranean Cruise

Enter for a chance to win a Rhine River or Western Mediterranean cruise for two. Your choice!

