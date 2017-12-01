The BIG Stories: $100 NYC Hotel Rooms + Best Hotel Program + Cheap Europe Flights + 20 Safest Cities

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

How to Snag a NYC Hotel for $100 per Night

During the upcoming Hotel Week NYC, travelers can book hotel stays in New York City for as little as $100 a night.

American Pilot Shortage Could Cause Flight Cancellations During the Holidays

A shortage of pilots could force American to cancel flights during the upcoming holiday travel period. Stay tuned!

J.D. Power: The Best Hotel Loyalty Program Is …

J.D. Power picked Marriott Rewards as the best hotel loyalty program. No surprise there, but the other findings are head-scratchers.

Is a ‘Smart Bag’ on Your Shopping List? Maybe It Shouldn’t Be

Beginning early next year, the world’s largest airline will prohibit passengers from checking so-called smart bags. Adjust your shopping list accordingly.

Air Canada Pursues U.S. Travelers with More Service, Elite Perks

Air Canada wants to capture more U.S. travelers, adding new cross-border routes and enhancing perks for elite flyers.

More Cheap Flights to Europe Are Coming, from a New Airline

Stand by for bargains: More low-cost flights to Europe are coming!

Wanna Travel Safe? Here Are the World’s 20 Safest Cities

Travel safe? Here are the world’s 20 safest cities to visit.

Save 20% on United Award Flights to Hawaii

Through December 8, United MileagePlus members can book roundtrip award travel between the mainland and Hawaii for 36,000 miles, a 20 percent discount.

A Hotel for Political Progressives Is Opening in D.C.

These are political times, and soon there will be a hotel catering to travelers with strong political opinions.

Here’s How You Can Win 500,000 American Miles, Plus a Cruise

Enter this sweepstakes to win 500,000 American AAdvantage frequent-flyer miles, and a $3,000 cruise voucher.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.