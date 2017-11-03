From Wyndham: 1 Free Night After 3 Stays

Are you a Wyndham loyalist? Maybe you should be.

Wyndham has been on a roll since redesigning Wyndham Rewards in 2015. First was offering free nights at all 7,800 properties for 15,000 points—not as a limited-time promotion, but as the permanent every-day award price. Next was the new elite tiers and bonuses, added to the program last year. And most recently was the just-expired promotion, offering enough miles for a free night (to repeat: 15,000) after just two completed stays booked using Masterpass.

The latest offer isn’t quite as generous as the last one, but it’s still a winner, for what has become a winning hotel loyalty program.

Offer Details

Members of the Wyndham Rewards program can earn up to 15,000 bonus points for stays booked and paid for with Visa Checkout by January 31, 2018, and completed by February 28, 2018, as follows:

3,000 points after the first stay

5,000 points after the second stay

7,000 points after the third stay

Deal or No Deal

There are two hurdles here. First is the requirement to use Visa Checkout for payment. Setting that up will be an extra step for most people. The second hurdle is the number of required stays to reach the full 15,000 bonus points: Three hotel stays in four months is a stretch for the average traveler.

Still, a free night after potentially just three one-night stays is undeniably a high-value offer, well worth pursuing. And it’s a reminder that Wyndham Rewards is a program well worth joining.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.