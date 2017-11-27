United Discounts Hawaii Award Travel by 20%

One of the best ways to get the most value from airline loyalty programs is to take advantage of periodic award sales, which effectively make earned miles worth more.

Here’s the latest from United.

Offer Details

Through December 8, United MileagePlus members can book roundtrip saver award travel between the mainland and Honolulu, Maui, Lihue, Kona, or Hilo for 36,000 miles, a 20 percent discount from the 45,000 miles normally required.

Travel at the discounted rates must be completed between January 7 and March 10, 2018.

Deal or No Deal

Any discount beats no discount. What makes this one extra-special is the travel period: colder months, when a trip to sun-and-fun Hawaii would be an especially welcome respite.

Nice!

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.