NYC Hotel Rates from $100 a Night. Really!

Yes, you can book hotels in New York City for $100 a night. Or at least you will be able to, during the upcoming Hotel Week NYC, when a broad range of hotels will be discounting their rates.

According to research company STR, average room rates in New York for the year-to-date, through October, have been $248.61, among the highest in the country.

The seventh annual Hotel Week NYC features hotels at fixed price points of $100, $200, $300, and $400, discounted from as much as $500 a night. The special rates will be in effect for stays between January 5 and January 15, 2018, the post-holiday period when travel demand traditionally slumps.

Among the hotels so far offering $100-per-night rates:

Wolcott Hotel (normal nightly rate: $125)

Econo Lodge Times Square (normal nightly rate: $145)

The Paul Hotel (normal nightly rate: $202)

Other hotels, at higher price points, include The James New York-NoMad, Gansevoort Meatpacking, Refinery Hotel, Archer New York, Hotel 50 Bowery, Library Hotel, Viceroy Central Park, and so on.

The list of participating hotels is expected to grow; you can sign up for email updates on the Hotel Week NYC website.

The discounted rates are being offered at mostly smaller, independent hotels, so the stays won’t earn loyalty points. However, the dollar savings should be more than adequate compensation for forgoing the points.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.