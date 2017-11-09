Where to Go This Winter? Here Are 10 Suggestions

What are your winter travel plans? Whether you’re inclined toward a culture crawl, a sun-and-fun getaway, or a ski trip to a winter wonderland, U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Winter Vacations” report has you covered.

Based on a 50:50 combination of expert and user opinions, reflecting such factors as sights, culture, people, food, shopping, family, nightlife, adventure, romance, and accessibility, U.S. News picked 20 visit-worthy destinations out of more than 300 under consideration for the 2017-2018 winter period.

Here are the top 10:

Rome Dubai Honolulu – Oahu Quebec City Auckland Seville Rio de Janeiro Serengeti National Park Hawaii – The Big Island Breckenridge, Colorado

There’s a spot for every travel taste on the list. Which means you have no excuse for staying home this winter.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.