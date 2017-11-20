Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 6-Night Bali Retreat

Bali. Six nights. Yes, please!

Enter the Acanela Expeditions “Retreat to Bali” sweepstakes by December 3, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a six-night trip to Bali, including a $1,000 airfare voucher, six nights at the Sumberkima Hill Retreat, breakfast buffet, snorkeling trip, yoga class, cooking class, temple tour.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

NOTE: As is often the case with online sweepstakes, by entering you are agreeing to receive email marketing messages from the sponsors. You can easily opt out at any time.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 47 United States (excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia), who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person, plus bonus entries for promoting the sponsors on social media.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $5,000.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.