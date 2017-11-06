Featured Sweepstakes: Win an 11-Day Alaskan Cruise for 2

An Alaska cruise worth a cool $15k… check it out!
Enter the Discovery Communications “The Last Frontier” sweepstakes by November 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: an 11-day Alaskan cruise for two, including airfare to/from the cruise port, some onboard meals, shore excursions.
To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
NOTE: As is often the case with online sweepstakes, by entering you are agreeing to receive email marketing messages from the sponsors. You can easily opt out at any time.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
- Limit: one entry per person per entry period.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $15,000.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
